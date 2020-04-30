Allison Pearson mistook the Wicker Man for a Captain Tom tribute and her fury made it so much funnier

Allison Pearson – you remember – suffered an unfortunate moment on Twitter today when she shared a ‘Captain Tom tribute’ which turned out to be something rather different.

See if you can spot her elementary mistake.

‘Absolutely dying,’ said @tompeck on Twitter.

And her subsequent fury when she realised she’d been pranked just made it so much better.

Except she’s mistaken again, as lots of people were only too happy to point out.

Precisely.

Well, er …

Maybe it will give her something to write about in her next Telegraph column, at least.

And our gratitude to @tompeck for highlighting the whole thing on Twitter.

READ MORE

Allison Pearson’s been trolling young people over coronavirus – only 5 responses you need

Source @tompeck