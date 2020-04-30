Allison Pearson mistook the Wicker Man for a Captain Tom tribute and her fury made it so much funnier

Allison Pearson – you remember – suffered an unfortunate moment on Twitter today when she shared a ‘Captain Tom tribute’ which turned out to be something rather different.

See if you can spot her elementary mistake.

‘Absolutely dying,’ said @tompeck on Twitter.

And her subsequent fury when she realised she’d been pranked just made it so much better.

Except she’s mistaken again, as lots of people were only too happy to point out.

They’re not mocking Captain Tom. They’re mocking you and the other select ‘journalists’ that they’ve tagged. 😂 — Chris Emsell (@Christoph0512) April 30, 2020

With all due respect, it wasn’t mocking Captain Tom at all. It was mocking people like you. — Tom Doran (@portraitinflesh) April 30, 2020

Precisely.

And why was that a good use of that person’s time? Appalling moron. — Allison Pearson (@allisonpearson) April 30, 2020

Well, er …

“mocking a 100 year old man…” She’s so incredibly thick she can’t even see the joke’s on her. Ffs… — A publican with time on his hands… (@mlindesay) April 30, 2020

She knows who exactly is being mocked. — Richard Edwards (@richarde26) April 30, 2020

Maybe it will give her something to write about in her next Telegraph column, at least.

And our gratitude to @tompeck for highlighting the whole thing on Twitter.

