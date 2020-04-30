A 3-year-old singing Killing In the Name is the cutest call for revolution you’ll ever hear

A 3-year-old Malaysian girl named Audrey has gone viral singing Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’, ably accompanied by her dad on the guitar.

This could be what finally tips us into full-on revolution.

We have no idea whether she knows what she’s singing, but it’s the cutest thing we’ve seen this week – and we’re all relieved she stopped before the line “F_ck you, I won’t do what you tell me.” even though that’s the toddlers’ mantra.

Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine guitarist and co-creator of the rock anthem, gave the cute cover his seal of approval.

That’s as good as it gets.

Source Paradigmaestro Image Paradigmaestro