This dog’s attempt to look not guilty is definitely worth the cost of a new cable
Guilty not guilty from r/funny
Brilliant.
‘Don’t look at it Riley. You’re innocent without direct eye contact.’ CordieBoggan
‘They can’t see you Riley if you’re not looking at them, Riley. It’s a fact.’ OhNoCosmo
‘Someone get this dog an attorney!’ Muthafuckaaaaa
The look on the second dog’s face is sheer perfection
Source Reddit u/EmeritaMcgown