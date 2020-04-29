This dog’s attempt to look not guilty is definitely worth the cost of a new cable

Love this dog’s attempt to look as though he absolutely, definitely, 100% had nothing to do with this chewed up cable.

Guilty not guilty from r/funny

Brilliant.

‘Don’t look at it Riley. You’re innocent without direct eye contact.’ CordieBoggan

‘They can’t see you Riley if you’re not looking at them, Riley. It’s a fact.’ OhNoCosmo

‘Someone get this dog an attorney!’ Muthafuckaaaaa

Source Reddit u/EmeritaMcgown