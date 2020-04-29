This dog’s attempt to look not guilty is definitely worth the cost of a new cable

Love this dog’s attempt to look as though he absolutely, definitely, 100% had nothing to do with this chewed up cable.

Brilliant.

‘Don’t look at it Riley. You’re innocent without direct eye contact.’ CordieBoggan

‘They can’t see you Riley if you’re not looking at them, Riley. It’s a fact.’ OhNoCosmo

‘Someone get this dog an attorney!’ Muthafuckaaaaa

