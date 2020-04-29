This Austrian supermarket’s precautions against Covid-19 are next level stuff
It’s fair to say some shops are more stringent with their Covid-19 measures than others. But we haven’t seen any taking them quite so seriously as this Austrian supermarket.
Impressive.
‘At first I thought he sprayed the guys crotch, then he started wiping the cart handle.’ UpdootDaSnootBoop
‘Must be nice to have so many masks.’ redgreenapple
READ MORE
These Americans protesting against the lockdown are both hilarious and terrifying
Source Reddit u/sataniscraycray