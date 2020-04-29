These Americans protesting against the lockdown are both hilarious and terrifying

It’s fair to say these Americans aren’t overly keen on having to stay in their homes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

We’d say ‘batshit crazy’ Americans but maybe that’s a bit harsh. Have a watch for yourself and let us know what you think.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

‘This is both hilarious and breathtakingly terrifying.’ solobaggins ‘Yikes. Fuck they’ve banded together. The antivaxers, Flat Earthers, 5G-ers, and Illuminati/Freemasons/Deep state-era. These are truly dire times.’ All_Nighter_Long ‘Did i wake up in another dimension, where the hell do you find these people. This must be a skit for a comedy show right?’ Abominuz ‘This is Sacramento, California. I wouldn’t have believed it but that’s the capitol building behind them.’ BoiledForYourSins

READ MORE

Simply 17 lockdown signs to put a smile on your face despite it all

Source Reddit u/bert0ld0