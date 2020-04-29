The ‘Did it work’ meme really really does – 21 faves
If you think of the South Korean phenomenon of K-Pop as simply being Gangnam Style, there’s a whole range of slickly produced pop and rap that might surprise you.
One hugely successful band is the female quartet, Black Pink, featuring rapper Lisa – Lalisa Manoban, who recently started something massive on Twitter by posting this.
Did it work? pic.twitter.com/mhfJ0NzpW4
— 🍬 (@_asiLisa) April 23, 2020
The copycats sprang up everywhere, and some really did work. We particularly liked these:
1.
Did it work? pic.twitter.com/xvlXyEv6vF
— Let’s Talk Man-Thing (@Adventurin2Fear) April 26, 2020
2.
did it work pic.twitter.com/EJcWY0Nc28
— ☀️ (@isthisahobby) April 26, 2020
3.
did it work pic.twitter.com/9iYXQ15yOi
— becca (@laurieslaurence) April 26, 2020
4.
DID IT WORK? pic.twitter.com/b5NuRVoKs1
— 🐊إمِل (@SAINTEMYL) April 26, 2020
5.
did it work pic.twitter.com/G9lLGcTizY
— jo 💜 (@dilfsarek) April 25, 2020
6.
Did it work pic.twitter.com/hqhJX4onlK
— Dawn (@ocean0star2) April 28, 2020
7.
Did it work? pic.twitter.com/L6hJQE3Nus
— Dominic Buxton (@MrDominicBuxton) April 28, 2020
8.
did it work pic.twitter.com/iNvDLiGZsu
— sarah thee tonin 🖤 (@sarahndipity18) April 27, 2020
9.
did it work pic.twitter.com/ijIJSRzsbS
— river 🏳️🌈 nsfr (@riverthehomo) April 27, 2020
10.
Did it work? pic.twitter.com/HA4a8llB3B
— Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) April 26, 2020
11.
Did it work? #whatevs pic.twitter.com/Q5XvUqkIth
— Paul (@bingowings14) April 28, 2020