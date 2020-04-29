A misunderstanding about a Sherbet DipDab ice lolly made this guy’s mum think he was a dealer

Writer Dan Coole usually blogs on the sensitive issue of mental health, as DCD, but this tweet has a much lighter theme.

What is it with mums and their worst-case-scenario schtick?

This is how Twitter reacted.

We have to say, we were wondering the same thing as freeballer rights 2020.

Dan had this to add.

Now – does Iceland have any delivery slots?

Source Dan Coole Image Dan Coole, Iceland