A misunderstanding about a Sherbet DipDab ice lolly made this guy’s mum think he was a dealer

Writer Dan Coole usually blogs on the sensitive issue of mental health, as DCD, but this tweet has a much lighter theme.

So Iceland have just released DipDab ice lollies and I left the sherbet on the side because I didn’t want it and now my mum thinks I’m dealing x pic.twitter.com/6Kza5KiY9C — Dan (@dancooledaily) April 27, 2020

What is it with mums and their worst-case-scenario schtick?

This is how Twitter reacted.

I had a similar problem when my Dad phoned my sister to say “I’m worried about Angela, there’s lots of white powder around the sink”. It was Dermalogica’s Daily microfoliant (a fine white powder for the face) x — Angela Field (@ela_field) April 28, 2020

This is outstanding 😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Sally Bunkham (@MumsBack) April 28, 2020

Lol I like how she puts in the Dad warning heheh — Sandy (@sndynt) April 28, 2020

Why would you spent time queueing to shop then buy them were there no Rockets, Fabs, Fruit Pastille lollies. — Dyfrig Watkins (@DyfrigWatkins) April 28, 2020

We have to say, we were wondering the same thing as freeballer rights 2020.

Main event of this tweet is eating a dipdab without the sherbet? What’s the point https://t.co/72qpD79HFf — freeballer rights 2020 (@bicketss) April 28, 2020

Dan had this to add.

I think if this tweet teaches us anything as a collective, it’s that we should riot and protest until they change the name to dibdab x — Dan (@dancooledaily) April 28, 2020

Now – does Iceland have any delivery slots?

