People were asked to quarantine a book – 17 bestsellers
It’s not that we’re all obsessed with Covid-19 or anything, but – well- we’re all obsessed with Covid-19 – even Jimmy Fallon, by the look of things.
The Tonight Show host regularly sets hashtag challenges, and that hasn’t changed now that the show is being produced remotely. This was his latest challenge.
It's time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! Change the title of a book to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineABook. Could be on the show!
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 27, 2020
He gave everyone an example to inspire them, based on the Liane Moriarty book, Big Little Lies.
Big Little Lysol #QuarantineABook
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 27, 2020
People really stepped up, and we’ve gathered our favourites for you to enjoy.
1.
The Da Vinci Covid#QuarantineABook pic.twitter.com/NRYEQzeAV7
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) April 27, 2020
2.
#QuarantineABook Dr. Knowlittle pic.twitter.com/mGtfEPh8q8
— Cuddlefudge (@Cuddlefudge) April 27, 2020
3.
Sisterhood Of The Stay At Home Pants #quarantineAbook
— BoogieRockBella (@rock_boogie) April 27, 2020
4.
50 Shades of Gray Sweatpants #QuarantineABook
— Tori (@tori_ayvazian) April 27, 2020
5.
Eat, Pray, Then Eat Again#QuarantineABook
— Ericka Clark (@erickajuarez71) April 27, 2020
6.
The Bored Of The Rings
— ❦Ꮰ❦ (@Cute_Cthulhu) April 27, 2020
7.
Harry Potter and the Order of Amazon #QuarantineABook
— Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) April 27, 2020
8.
#QuarantineABook Yes Miserables
— Paul Ainger (@ainger13) April 27, 2020
9.
Hitchhiker's Guide to the Living Room#quarantineabook
— Joe Schneider (@nerdburgher) April 27, 2020