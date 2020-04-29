Mike Pence went mask-free to look people “in the eye” – 6 scathing responses

Although Americans have been advised to wear a face covering when they’re out, the President said he wouldn’t do that and it looks like his VP would rather be like the boss than like *checks notes* a person who isn’t spreading coronavirus.

Even in this clinical setting, where everyone else was wearing medical-grade face masks to protect each other and the patients, Mike Pence wouldn’t.

VP Pence does not wear a mask during Tuesday’s visit to the Mayo Clinic, which is requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face covering or mask in effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qIddFN9UTW — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020

He later clarified that he didn’t wear a mask because he wanted to look personnel “in the eye”, which poses a lot of questions about how he would have worn it.

People had thoughts.

Put a mask on Mr VP, show some respect! ☹️ https://t.co/uisZ9s7qyh — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) April 28, 2020

Not wearing a mask is reprehensible. The president should give him a talking to face to face within the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/dSozHoFY1e — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 28, 2020

Imagine thinking the sixty year old Vice President doesn’t need to wear a mask to protect himself from a deadly pandemic that’s ten times more fatal than the seasonal flu. https://t.co/CszU1twz1D — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 28, 2020

masks for thee, not for me https://t.co/7SpiZLStf9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020

Pence, translated, 'I'm privileged and you're not.' Fact: High Ego, Low Empathy = Dangerous individuals https://t.co/ynDSrOYspG — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) April 28, 2020

Not everyone was buying the VP’s excuse about looking people in the eye, however,and thought it might be more about being in step with Trump.

Imagine being such a sniveling sycophant that you wouldn't put on a required face mask in a HOSPITAL.. Getting Trump out is what we may all pray for, but getting Pence out of sight is a close second — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 28, 2020

