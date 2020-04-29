Mike Pence went mask-free to look people “in the eye” – 6 scathing responses

Although Americans have been advised to wear a face covering when they’re out, the President said he wouldn’t do that and it looks like his VP would rather be like the boss than like *checks notes* a person who isn’t spreading coronavirus.

Even in this clinical setting, where everyone else was wearing medical-grade face masks to protect each other and the patients, Mike Pence wouldn’t.

He later clarified that he didn’t wear a mask because he wanted to look personnel “in the eye”, which poses a lot of questions about how he would have worn it.

People had thoughts.

Not everyone was buying the VP’s excuse about looking people in the eye, however,and thought it might be more about being in step with Trump.

