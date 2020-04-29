This car’s navigation system thingy didn’t quite get it quite right.

‘My car thinks the drive thru attendant is a cone,’ said u/BinaryShrub over on Reddit.

‘This is what AI thinks of us?’ howsaboutthisname ‘That’s not bad…your car thinks the tree is a steering wheel.’ checkksout ‘It’s when the sat-nav starts whispering “go on, get him. Run it down”. That’s when we need to worry.’ LastieLion ‘As long as it doesn’t think I’m a speed bump then I think I’ll be ok.’ NotSureNotRobot

READ MORE

A misunderstanding about a Sherbet DipDab ice lolly made this guy’s mum think he was a dealer

Source Reddit u/BinaryShrub