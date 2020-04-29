BBC News’ message of hope got a comedy upgrade – and it’s simply glorious

The BBC recorded a little message of hope for the UK, reminding everyone that the coronavirus won’t have the world in its grip forever.

However, voice artist and writer, Summer Ray, added her own iconic BBC moment, and her video cheered us up a lot more than the original.

There’s never a bad time to see Guy Goma again, so here he is, in all his mistaken identity glory.

