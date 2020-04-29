BBC News’ message of hope got a comedy upgrade – and it’s simply glorious

The BBC recorded a little message of hope for the UK, reminding everyone that the coronavirus won’t have the world in its grip forever.

“One day I will tell you there are no new cases… until then we’ll be here to help you understand what’s happening every step of the way” Follow the latest news on the pandemic, with BBC News: https://t.co/ovEWP454Uf pic.twitter.com/m8nI1IYlRH — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 27, 2020

However, voice artist and writer, Summer Ray, added her own iconic BBC moment, and her video cheered us up a lot more than the original.

It had to be done pic.twitter.com/ZjF4pecJWG — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) April 28, 2020

There’s never a bad time to see Guy Goma again, so here he is, in all his mistaken identity glory.

