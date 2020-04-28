Turns out peelers work both up AND down and minds are being blown
‘Life changing revelation’ is, very probably, a terribly overused phrase. I mean, how many times are revelations actually life changing?
But this chap’s life changing revelation about peelers is totally deserving of the phrase. Isn’t it?
Mind blown pic.twitter.com/llFEm5ILlt
— Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) April 23, 2020
Well, it was for us. And lots of other people, by the looks of it.
Now I need to find something to peel immediately 😂
— Jude (@JudeeeC) April 23, 2020
I’ve been using this type of peeler for YEARS and I didn’t know that 😮
— Julie Freeman (@Julie_A_Freeman) April 23, 2020
For the fuckin love of God..!!!! Why isn’t this taught in schools?!?!
— Dan Briggs ✌🏻💙🤣🌈 (@DanBriggs1972) April 23, 2020
Wasn’t news to everyone though …
Well, yes, that's what the bottom blade is for😳
— 〓〓 Cornish Pasty 〓〓 (@iamcornishpasty) April 23, 2020
Man discovers what every woman already knew.
— Mostly Harmless (1 of 16,141,241) #FBPE (@rocciabella) April 23, 2020
READ MORE
People are comparing how they draw an ‘X’ and minds are being blown (again)
Source Reddit u/RattlesnakeJake Twitter @eliistender10