Turns out peelers work both up AND down and minds are being blown

‘Life changing revelation’ is, very probably, a terribly overused phrase. I mean, how many times are revelations actually life changing?

But this chap’s life changing revelation about peelers is totally deserving of the phrase. Isn’t it?

Well, it was for us. And lots of other people, by the looks of it.

Now I need to find something to peel immediately 😂 — Jude (@JudeeeC) April 23, 2020

I’ve been using this type of peeler for YEARS and I didn’t know that 😮 — Julie Freeman (@Julie_A_Freeman) April 23, 2020

For the fuckin love of God..!!!! Why isn’t this taught in schools?!?! — Dan Briggs ✌🏻💙🤣🌈 (@DanBriggs1972) April 23, 2020

Wasn’t news to everyone though …

Well, yes, that's what the bottom blade is for😳 — 〓〓 Cornish Pasty 〓〓 (@iamcornishpasty) April 23, 2020

Man discovers what every woman already knew. — Mostly Harmless (1 of 16,141,241) #FBPE (@rocciabella) April 23, 2020

Source Reddit u/RattlesnakeJake Twitter @eliistender10