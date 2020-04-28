Turns out peelers work both up AND down and minds are being blown

‘Life changing revelation’ is, very probably, a terribly overused phrase. I mean, how many times are revelations actually life changing?

But this chap’s life changing revelation about peelers is totally deserving of the phrase. Isn’t it?

Well, it was for us. And lots of other people, by the looks of it.

Wasn’t news to everyone though …

Source Reddit u/RattlesnakeJake Twitter @eliistender10