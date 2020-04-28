This group of Trump fans has ruined YMCA for everyone – forever

If anybody asked which group of Americans were most likely to be homophobic, there’s a good chance that most people would say it was the Trump faithful. That fact made this astonishing display all the more difficult to process.

Just when I thought we've reached peak cringe and stupidity as a country here's trump supporters singing "MAGA" to the tune of "YMCA" during a quarantine in Wisconsin. Can't make this shit up. #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/7Zayt9396c — Josh (@JoshBratwurst) April 24, 2020

It’s entirely possible that the Magarifics think YMCA is just a jaunty jingle about staying at a Christian hostel, rather than what it’s actually about, which is gay hook-ups.

The spectacle still had people shaking their heads.

Do they… know… who the Village People are? https://t.co/gduof7fuVY — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) April 24, 2020

I am not often speechless but I am speechless. https://t.co/l6f77x1sBc — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 27, 2020

So many questions I never want the answers to. https://t.co/Cxy1VYnW2z — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 27, 2020

When the straights use a gay anthem and they don’t know it. https://t.co/jduFG2cJ9P — 🏳️‍🌈Lisa Talmadge 🔥🏳️‍🌈 (@LisaTalmadge) April 27, 2020

Ten times more fatal than the seasonal flu https://t.co/jNPdbJIseN — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 27, 2020

Ryan Prominski made his own adjustment to the original.

"Y" r u doing that?

"M"ake better choices.

"C"ome on people.

"A"sshats. https://t.co/Hma8p4OyKA — Ryan Prominski (@realryanpro) April 25, 2020

Source Josh Image Josh