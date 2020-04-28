This group of Trump fans has ruined YMCA for everyone – forever

If anybody asked which group of Americans were most likely to be homophobic, there’s a good chance that most people would say it was the Trump faithful. That fact made this astonishing display all the more difficult to process.

It’s entirely possible that the Magarifics think YMCA is just a jaunty jingle about staying at a Christian hostel, rather than what it’s actually about, which is gay hook-ups.

The spectacle still had people shaking their heads.

Ryan Prominski made his own adjustment to the original.

READ MORE

Lyrics of YMCA that people know [chart]

Source Josh Image Josh