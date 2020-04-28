Someone photoshopped Donald Trump without his fake tan and hair and it’s quite something

Over on Reddit u/gitarlarm has posted a picture of what Donald Trump would look like without his fake tan and hair and it’s quite something.

And in close-up!

Here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

‘Yikes. imo, he looks way better without tan and hair.’ p0nkr4t

‘Right? I feel like I’m looking at a person.’ PM_ME_UR_MESSAGE_THO

‘What’s wild to me, is that the tan and bewigged version looks more photoshopped than the one that’s actually been photoshopped.’ maximumhippo

‘He looks both more presidential, and more villainous.’ psi567

‘He looks like Darth Vader unmasked.’ RuffledFeathers411