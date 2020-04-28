John Torode not realising his tea towel’s on fire on This Morning made everyone’s day better
There was an unusually dramatic moment on ITV’s This Morning today when John Torode was doing a bit of home cooking and he didn’t realise his tea towel was on fire.
And despite Philip Schofield’s best efforts it took him a rather long time to take notice.
'Behind you @JohnTorode1, you're on fire! FIRE JOHN!'
And it didn’t end there.
Remind you of anything?
TV gold.
