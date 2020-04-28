‘Honest Trailers – Tiger King edition’ is as wild as you’d expect

If you haven’t watched the explosive true crime Netflix series, Tiger King, how have you resisted the urge? Have you been baffled by all the memes? Do you even know what Carole Baskin allegedly did?

This Honest Trailers video is pretty long, at over seven minutes, but it’s totally worth it.

This may be the first time the real thing is crazier than the comedy trailer.

“Never go full Joe Exotic” is quite possibly the best advice you’ll get today.

Source Screen Junkies Image Screen Junkies, @mikemarrah on Unsplash