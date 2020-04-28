There are, of course, occasions when it is absolutely right and proper to call people out for not social distancing.

And then there’s moments like this, shared by u/tcat-2424 on Reddit who asked: ‘did she look at the picture at all?’

Facepalm of the week.

‘Lol what’s wrong with rooming with your 7 identical twins?’ Patronicus ‘Octuplets? Their poor mother.’ feelinlucky7

READ MORE

This supercut of people pulling faces behind Donald Trump is a total treat

Source Reddit u/tcat-2424