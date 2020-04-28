‘Did she look at the picture at all?’
There are, of course, occasions when it is absolutely right and proper to call people out for not social distancing.
And then there’s moments like this, shared by u/tcat-2424 on Reddit who asked: ‘did she look at the picture at all?’
Facepalm of the week.
‘Lol what’s wrong with rooming with your 7 identical twins?’ Patronicus
‘Octuplets? Their poor mother.’ feelinlucky7
Source Reddit u/tcat-2424