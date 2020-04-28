Boris Johnson described Covid-19 as a mugger and got battered – 7 favourite reactions

Boris Johnson is back from sick leave and started his working week with a press briefing, in which he stated that the lockdown should continue for the time being. He also described Covid-19 as an invisible mugger.

The imagery might have been a poor choice of words – shocking, we know.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

We suspect this weary comment from Mitten D’Amour could well be an evergreen tweet.

READ MORE

A Tory MP compared Boris Johnson to the Lion King and ended up mauled – 9 favourite takedowns

Source Channel 4 News Image Guardian, @fusion_medical_animation on Unsplash