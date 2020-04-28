Boris Johnson described Covid-19 as a mugger and got battered – 7 favourite reactions

Boris Johnson is back from sick leave and started his working week with a press briefing, in which he stated that the lockdown should continue for the time being. He also described Covid-19 as an invisible mugger.

“If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger… then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor.“ Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/KQXCkpd9Rm — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 27, 2020

The imagery might have been a poor choice of words – shocking, we know.

1.

I had an argument with my speechwriters over the bit where I talk about wrestling a mugger to the floor. I wanted them to use something based more on my own experience, but they didn't think burning £20 notes in front of a homeless person would work as well.#BORISISBACK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 27, 2020

2.

Political commentators: ‘His experience will have changed Boris Johnson, he’ll be more serious now’ Boris Johnson: ‘Look out, there’s an invisible mugger on the loose who is also killing people. But let’s not focus on the deaths.’ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 27, 2020

3.

At least Johnson has given me an incredible excuse for having no cash. “How come you haven’t paid your bills?”

“Invisible mugger. What can you do?”

“This is an acceptable reason. We won’t bother you again.” — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) April 27, 2020

4.

Boris Johnson is right. The coronavirus is a mugger. It’s just that other countries saw it coming and crossed the road, while he strode up to it and shook it by the hand. Sketch here..https://t.co/18sa6KPyDd pic.twitter.com/5K10nMffvD — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 27, 2020

5.

"maybe if 80% of the UK got mugged we would develop herd immunity to mugging" https://t.co/KtowPzpE3N — bobby 🚩 华侨 (@touchmybobby) April 27, 2020

6.

I wish he’d just talk normally. https://t.co/z6D5lOiWBb — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) April 27, 2020

7.

honestly wondering whether a woman could have confidently said something this stupid https://t.co/jsj5690vvp — ابن بالدوين (@joeyayoub) April 27, 2020

We suspect this weary comment from Mitten D’Amour could well be an evergreen tweet.

Right, best we all get to sleep so we can wake up ready for another day of WHAT THE BLOODY FUCK DID HE JUST SAY?! — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) April 26, 2020

