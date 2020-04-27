This supercut of people pulling faces behind Donald Trump is a total treat
This is just fabulous, a wonderful supercut of people pulling faces behind – and occasionally next to and in front of – Donald Trump as they listen to the ramblings of the so-called president.
Their expressions are variously bemused, appalled and occasionally amused, but mostly just exhibiting an overwhelming sense of disbelief.
Haven’t seen anybody post this yet, seems quite interesting! from r/WatchPeopleDieInside
Which one’s your favourite?
Source Reddit Posted byu/MasanakoPuRe