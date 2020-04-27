Someone suggested escaping lockdown by sleeping in the guest room – 9 hilariously scathing reactions

As the UK confirms the lockdown is to continue, here – as across the world – a lot of people are frustrated at the limitations of lockdown life.

An article in the Washington Post had a suggestion for shaking things up a little.

The key to escaping lockdown? Sleep in your guest room and pretend it’s a trip. https://t.co/NXvGbpfAT2 — Post Local (@postlocal) April 26, 2020

Obvious, when you think about it. Why not just move from one empty room to another and pretend you’re on a world tour?

As you might imagine, the idea went down like Priti Patel at a Mathematics convention, and we particularly enjoyed these reactions.

1.

i shall simply summer in the east wing of my 600 sq foot apartment https://t.co/baXHRv8Z9j — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 27, 2020

2.

Bored? Why not simply camp in the butler’s wing pic.twitter.com/IMQ4pmdTeR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2020

3.

I sleep in the maid’s quarters and the baby sleeps in the East turret and my husband sleeps in the apiary with all our cockatiels! It’s so fun! Honey, if you’re reading this can you bring my summer tweeds across the moat from the hunting chalet? https://t.co/qwNwPZjpVD — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 27, 2020

4.

sir i live in a studio apartment. i can see my toilet from my bed. where do you suggest i sleep as a getaway? on top of my fuckin fridge? https://t.co/9qZD0FuCCv — jen merritt!!! (@jennifermerr) April 27, 2020

5.

How about I just stick my head in the toilet and pretend I’m scuba diving. — Benjamin Compson (@BengyCompson) April 27, 2020

6.

I flipped my pillow to the colder side and pretended that I have savings https://t.co/3dVdw6yeQP — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) April 27, 2020

7.

GUEST ROOM? What are we, too poor to have a POOL HOUSE? — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) April 27, 2020

8.

9.

This is a bad pitch since many people don’t have a guest room. However I have moved into the crawl space under my house and am pretending to be a creepy murderer stalking my own family, inches away as they go about their business, and I gotta be honest, it’s a fucking KICK. https://t.co/gQKAGGXrH0 — John Rogers (@jonrog1) April 27, 2020

Pat K summed it up rather well.

It's amazing how this pandemic has become rich people shouting at poor people for leaving their homes while they sip cocktails in their "guest rooms". — Pat K (@PKellyMLB) April 27, 2020

Source Washington Post Image @nick_r on Unsplash