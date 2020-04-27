The only 5 reactions you need to the potential vaccine made from Tom Hanks’ blood

Just when you thought the news around Covid-19 couldn’t get any weirder, with Donald Trump’s bleach injections and UV light in the body comments, science has turned around and mooned the world with this left-field move.

Tom Hanks' Blood Will be Used To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine https://t.co/AOeONFLgWQ pic.twitter.com/kasrPi2QoI — TODAY (@TODAYonline) April 22, 2020

Although Tom Hanks may have been the first A-lister to suffer from Covid-19, TODAY Online’s utter certainty is probably somewhat misplaced, but it’s still a Big deal that could make quite a Splash if it comes off. If it doesn’t work, it’ll presumably be Cast Away.

These five responses were too good not to share.

1.

And the Oscar goes to Tom Hanks for his role as Tom Hanks in “Pandemic” https://t.co/63XAfeDe7U — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) April 25, 2020

2.

The film version of Covid19 really writes, directs and produces itself, doesn’t it? https://t.co/7fGFcY2uiX — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) April 26, 2020

3.

Keep thinking things can’t get any weirder, then find out stuff like the only way we can save the world is to drain the blood of Forrest Gump. https://t.co/7qTDRyXQBP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 25, 2020

4.

Sucks that all the credit is going to Tom Hanks and not to me, the guy who sent the scientists a jar of Tom Hanks’ blood — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 26, 2020

5.

Film pitch: everyone gets the vaccine, becomes 17% more Tom Hanks, society improves immeasurably, The End https://t.co/9PQu5H3Nb7 — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT MARCH 19TH!' (@greg_jenner) April 26, 2020

As a bonus, comic creator, Adam Ellis, had this hilarious play on the anti-vaxx schtick.

I refuse my give my children the Tom Hanks vaccine!!! I heard it'll make my kids artistic https://t.co/raWINaM7we — (@moby_dickhead) April 25, 2020

Source TODAY Online Image CBS, @nci on Unsplash