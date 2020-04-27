The only 5 reactions you need to the potential vaccine made from Tom Hanks’ blood

Just when you thought the news around Covid-19 couldn’t get any weirder, with Donald Trump’s bleach injections and UV light in the body comments, science has turned around and mooned the world with this left-field move.

Although Tom Hanks may have been the first A-lister to suffer from Covid-19, TODAY Online’s utter certainty is probably somewhat misplaced, but it’s still a Big deal that could make quite a Splash if it comes off. If it doesn’t work, it’ll presumably be Cast Away.

These five responses were too good not to share.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

As a bonus, comic creator, Adam Ellis, had this hilarious play on the anti-vaxx schtick.

READ MORE

Tom Hanks has got coronavirus and the entire internet is sending him their love – 13 favourite responses

Source TODAY Online Image CBS, @nci on Unsplash