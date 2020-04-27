‘I want to break free!’ A French guy channelling Freddie Mercury on his balcony is the lockdown content we needed today

One positive outcome of the lockdown is that it’s prompted lots of people to get very creative indeed.

Like this French guy who’s clearly taken enough of being stuck at home but very sensibly he’s not going out or anything like that. Instead he’s decided to channel his inner (and outer, by the looks of it) Freddie Mercury and it’s brilliant.

Quarantined in France — this guy doing his best Freddie Mercury on the balcony while playing “I Want to Break Free” is the Twitter content I’m here for…🌎❤️😂🤣pic.twitter.com/YYtiz005gX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020

Encore!

I needed this smile! — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 27, 2020

The moment his companion realizes the plant is in grave danger. — Jane McManus (@janesports) April 27, 2020

I love this! But true Queen fans would say he should be in a pink shirt and skirt 🙂 — A J (@letsgopens77) April 27, 2020

Tough crowd.

H/T @RexChapman