‘I want to break free!’ A French guy channelling Freddie Mercury on his balcony is the lockdown content we needed today

One positive outcome of the lockdown is that it’s prompted lots of people to get very creative indeed.

Like this French guy who’s clearly taken enough of being stuck at home but very sensibly he’s not going out or anything like that. Instead he’s decided to channel his inner (and outer, by the looks of it) Freddie Mercury and it’s brilliant.

Encore!

Tough crowd.

H/T @RexChapman