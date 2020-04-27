“Gary Barlow” duetting with himself is the sketch we didn’t know we needed
The coronavirus has had the side effect of causing another pandemic – that of celebrities uploading their quarantine videos to the internet.
We’ve seen Gary Barlow perform Matt Lucas’ Thank You Baked Potato and in a duet with Andrew Lloyd Webber during the Big Night In charity broadcast, among many other recordings hashtagged #CroonerSessions. The man’s really killing that time.
Now, the multitalented Luke Kempner has shown us what it might be like if Gary Barlow were to record a duet of Take That’s hit, Rule The World.
NEW SKETCH. The Corona Sessions starring @GaryBarlow!#croonersessions #lockdown #impressions pic.twitter.com/Ehanev8ipN
— Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) April 19, 2020
The brilliant impression has rightly been getting a lot of love.
Genius by the talented @LukeKempner https://t.co/Rvy9ZeZxP1
— Amit Shah (@theamitshah) April 27, 2020
Genius! Hilarious!!! And had no idea what a great singer 👍👍😲
— Chris Snelling (@chrissnelling) April 20, 2020
I love this! 👏🏼😂😂💙 https://t.co/iUaV4dn5cn
— Vicky ..✨🐾 (@vickybartlettx) April 19, 2020
One reaction may have carried a little more weight than the others, however.
SO good, this- technically and performance-wise. And fabulous harmonies too. He’s good, that @LukeKempner https://t.co/8tmzABSvpt
— Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) April 27, 2020
High praise from the master.
