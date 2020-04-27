“Gary Barlow” duetting with himself is the sketch we didn’t know we needed

The coronavirus has had the side effect of causing another pandemic – that of celebrities uploading their quarantine videos to the internet.

We’ve seen Gary Barlow perform Matt Lucas’ Thank You Baked Potato and in a duet with Andrew Lloyd Webber during the Big Night In charity broadcast, among many other recordings hashtagged #CroonerSessions. The man’s really killing that time.

Now, the multitalented Luke Kempner has shown us what it might be like if Gary Barlow were to record a duet of Take That’s hit, Rule The World.

The brilliant impression has rightly been getting a lot of love.

Genius! Hilarious!!! And had no idea what a great singer 👍👍😲 — Chris Snelling (@chrissnelling) April 20, 2020

One reaction may have carried a little more weight than the others, however.

SO good, this- technically and performance-wise. And fabulous harmonies too. He’s good, that @LukeKempner https://t.co/8tmzABSvpt — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) April 27, 2020

High praise from the master.

Source Luke Kempner Image Luke Kempner