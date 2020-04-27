The coronavirus is no joke but it’s the butt of these 15

The coronavirus is no joke, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be the butt of some jokes, and these are the best we’ve seen over the last couple of days.

1.

To be clear, when Grant Shapps says that medical supplies will be delivered by 'drones', he does of course mean working class people.#COVID19 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 24, 2020

2.

At the parenting lockdown stage of thinking it would be better to be eaten by a baby shark than have to listen to it again 🦈 🎵 #coronavirus #lockdown — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) April 25, 2020

3.

I used to mock Love Islanders when they'd get so excited to leave the villa for a 20minute date sat at an IKEA table with some olives & now I say "Thanks, Bye" to the local shopkeeper like he's the Glastonbury headliner & I've had 24 Red Bulls. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 25, 2020

4.

Not going to the pub the past few weeks and staying at home with my boyfriend has made me appreciate what’s actually important in life. The pub. — Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) April 23, 2020

5.

If it turned out Boris Johnson faked his illness to spend a week robbing banks with an alibi, and had sprayed the virus across Italy with a watering can after a drunken party, and ate the bat in the first place, many people would say ‘now is not the time to be critical’. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) April 19, 2020

6.

Can't help thinking about the fact that they managed to clear Westminster Bridge to make a film about a pandemic, but can't clear it during a real-life one pic.twitter.com/QJMF55eKUR — Ich bin ein Gobshite (@ShawMcIver) April 24, 2020

7.

Days of the week. Not bin day

Not bin day

Not bin day

Not bin day

Bin day

Not bin day

Not bin day — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 24, 2020

8.

Grant Shapps doing the press conference. This is like when they let Ringo do the vocals. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 24, 2020

9.

Pandemic Madeley is everything we could’ve hoped for ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MQcVPqXsUh — mhairimcf (@MhairiMcF) April 26, 2020

10.

1988: 🎵 I’m talking to the man in the mirror 🎵 2020: same – it’s the only other person here — Sue CoronaVette 🇨🇦 (@suecorvette) April 24, 2020

11.

Life’s tough for everyone at the moment. To cheer us all up, the BBC1 schedulers thought it would be a good idea to treat us to The Elephant Man. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 26, 2020

12.

This is like telling your partner “maybe we should use condoms” whilst 9 months pregnant pic.twitter.com/h9ijcxNE33 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 26, 2020

13.

I've not yet hit my target of 100,000 tweets per day by the end of April, but I have the capacity to do so and that's a very important point — Dan (@ThatConnArtist) April 26, 2020

14.

I miss the sexual tension of waiting for a coffee during rush hour and people trying to take a coffee first even if they ordered after me — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 25, 2020

15.

ok fine I will employ the baby accountant pic.twitter.com/SifnmKgIkZ — David McIver (@BigDavidMcIver) April 26, 2020

As a special treat, here’s Hollywood star Michael Madsen winning the celebrity lockdown video challenge.

So it turns out that Michael Madsen completely won the #LockdownLife celebrity video battle pic.twitter.com/8dG9OrTA4h — Howard Cohen (@TheHowardCohen) April 26, 2020

