Chaz Hutton has fixed the 2020 calendar – and it’s far too accurate

2020 is no ordinary year, so it really shouldn’t have an ordinary calendar. Luckily, the very talented Chaz Hutton has take care of it.

Thought I’d draw a more accurate calendar for 2020 so far…. pic.twitter.com/hWB9W4PIAH — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) April 24, 2020

Says it all, really.

Adding to that thread of calendar meltdown: pic.twitter.com/DL9ek1vM34 — Holly Shantara (@onthegoguide) April 25, 2020

Find more gems from Chaz on Instagram.

