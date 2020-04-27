Chaz Hutton has fixed the 2020 calendar – and it’s far too accurate
2020 is no ordinary year, so it really shouldn’t have an ordinary calendar. Luckily, the very talented Chaz Hutton has take care of it.
Thought I’d draw a more accurate calendar for 2020 so far…. pic.twitter.com/hWB9W4PIAH
— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) April 24, 2020
Says it all, really.
Adding to that thread of calendar meltdown: pic.twitter.com/DL9ek1vM34
— Holly Shantara (@onthegoguide) April 25, 2020
Find more gems from Chaz on Instagram.
