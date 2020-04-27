There’s a very cat-shaped reason why this fridge note is necessary

Any cat owner will tell you that cats are a law unto themselves, and they don’t mind taking a risk.

Remember that old saying, “Curiosity killed the cat.”

The other half of the saying is “Satisfaction brought it back.” If that paw manages to snag a bit of cheese or a ham slice, that ought to do the trick.

Here are a few comments about the note and the risky behaviour that made it necessary.

We’re not heartless, though. We agree with @kgadi2k.

READ MORE

The payoff to this cat playing with a brown marmorated stink bug is unreasonably amusing

Source @versacewolfe Image @versacewolfe, @ninamercado on Unsplash