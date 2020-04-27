There’s a very cat-shaped reason why this fridge note is necessary

Any cat owner will tell you that cats are a law unto themselves, and they don’t mind taking a risk.

Remember that old saying, “Curiosity killed the cat.”

The other half of the saying is “Satisfaction brought it back.” If that paw manages to snag a bit of cheese or a ham slice, that ought to do the trick.

Here are a few comments about the note and the risky behaviour that made it necessary.

Good note https://t.co/mOwAJTHFgg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 26, 2020

I’m cracking up at the thought that this has had to have happened multiple times to warrant a sign https://t.co/HMteuXA1oM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2020

I sympathize pic.twitter.com/re0PiXWoQa — Miranda Kenneally FOUR DAYS OF YOU AND ME 5/7/20! (@MirandaKennealy) April 25, 2020

We’re not heartless, though. We agree with @kgadi2k.

i get anxious thinking about the event that led to this piece of paper even being put up — SOTHO GIRL WITH SOME POWER💋🧛🏾‍♀‍ (@kgadi2k) April 25, 2020

READ MORE

The payoff to this cat playing with a brown marmorated stink bug is unreasonably amusing

Source @versacewolfe Image @versacewolfe, @ninamercado on Unsplash