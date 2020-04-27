There’s a very cat-shaped reason why this fridge note is necessary
Any cat owner will tell you that cats are a law unto themselves, and they don’t mind taking a risk.
Remember that old saying, “Curiosity killed the cat.”
The other half of the saying is “Satisfaction brought it back.” If that paw manages to snag a bit of cheese or a ham slice, that ought to do the trick.
Here are a few comments about the note and the risky behaviour that made it necessary.
Good note https://t.co/mOwAJTHFgg
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 26, 2020
I’m cracking up at the thought that this has had to have happened multiple times to warrant a sign https://t.co/HMteuXA1oM
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2020
I sympathize pic.twitter.com/re0PiXWoQa
— Miranda Kenneally FOUR DAYS OF YOU AND ME 5/7/20! (@MirandaKennealy) April 25, 2020
Same cat prolly. pic.twitter.com/7x4bcvFoVf
— Catherine Aman (@catherine_aman) April 25, 2020
CAT ARM pic.twitter.com/W6seeNpFjr
— Kinneygoirishname (@lukemckinney) April 25, 2020
We’re not heartless, though. We agree with @kgadi2k.
i get anxious thinking about the event that led to this piece of paper even being put up
— SOTHO GIRL WITH SOME POWER💋🧛🏾♀ (@kgadi2k) April 25, 2020
Source @versacewolfe Image @versacewolfe, @ninamercado on Unsplash