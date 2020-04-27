Dr Anthony Fauci wanted Brad Pitt to play him on SNL – and he did

During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, leading virologist and White House advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked to choose who he’d like to portray him if SNL featured him in a sketch and he opted for Brad Pitt. Makes perfect sense.

Just a couple of week’s later, this happened.

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

We look forward to the Twitter rant from the President. This is what other people have been saying about it.

This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/pJAKDMRbP1 — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) April 26, 2020

Why do I get the hunch that this Brad Pitt SNL video will piss Trump off more than the 54,000 deceased Americans? Awesome Job, Brad!pic.twitter.com/tiVeQ0e62K#SundayMorning — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 26, 2020

In these unnerving times, laughter is one contagion we can all hope to share. 🦠 https://t.co/oLYrEJh8JX — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) April 26, 2020

This is giving me so much joy I can barely stand it. https://t.co/GCIqJZmWFD — Elizabeth Wash Your Hands Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) April 26, 2020

Epidemiologist, Abdul El-Sayed, had this flattering take on the portrayal.

It's not Dr. Fauci who's lucky to be played by Brad Pitt, it's Brad Pitt who's lucky to play Dr. Fauci. https://t.co/UQBgBUEwrb — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) April 26, 2020

from Brad Pitt GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This forensic takedown of Trump’s (non) response to coronavirus is devastating

Source SNL Image SNL, Today