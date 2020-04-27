Dr Anthony Fauci wanted Brad Pitt to play him on SNL – and he did

During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, leading virologist and White House advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked to choose who he’d like to portray him if SNL featured him in a sketch and he opted for Brad Pitt. Makes perfect sense.

Just a couple of week’s later, this happened.

We look forward to the Twitter rant from the President. This is what other people have been saying about it.

Epidemiologist, Abdul El-Sayed, had this flattering take on the portrayal.

Source SNL Image SNL, Today