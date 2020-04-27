A very satisfying takedown of this proud (and free) American

Early contender for takedown of the week is this, shared by u/alexho66 over on Reddit.

And for fact checking purposes (although someone might like to fact check this) …

‘In fact, there are quite a lot of flags and other forms of state insignia on the Moon.

The first was The State Emblem of USSR delivered by Luna-2 in 1959.’ Crio121

READ MORE

The takedown of this American trolling British cuisine was simply delicious

Source Reddit u/alexho66