A Tory MP compared Boris Johnson to the Lion King and ended up mauled – 9 favourite takedowns

We have to confess we hadn’t previously come across Robert Halfon, the Tory MP for – Google, Google – Harlow in Essex.

But he was making a bit of a name for himself today after he tweeted how good it was to see the return of Boris Johnson.

That wasn’t the bit that caught people’s attention. It was the Lion King gif that he attached that did that.

It’s fair to say he got a bit of a mauling. Here are our favourite 9 replies.

OK it seems like an absurd analogy but don't forget that lion will have about 27 children by about five different females. https://t.co/ltgrEdP31s — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 27, 2020

The Lying King. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 27, 2020

Accompanied by Elton John singing 'The Circle of Lies' — TezMondTuTu (@mccuskert78) April 27, 2020

You should be ashamed of posting this fawning, sycophantic, ludicrous image. Good Johnson is back at work but he's a man who's was casually, lazily blind about the virus for much too long, king of nothing. Obsequious idolatry is dangerous – and very un-British. https://t.co/bI4UUdgSJS — Jenni Russell (@jennirsl) April 27, 2020

Trying to fiddle the stats by making people cringe themselves to death before they can die of coronavirus, every day a new low. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2020

Well, the hair's not so far off … https://t.co/V51PtuUDAC — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 27, 2020

What sycophantic nonsense. The man who hid in a fridge from @Piers Morgan, evaded @afneil like the plague during the election and fled abroad rather than expose his opportunism in the Heathrow expansion vote. — CJ (@cmjuliff) April 27, 2020

And for anyone who’s watched Tiger King on Netflix …

This is bang on. Except the Boris Johnson is Carole Baskin and the British public are her husband. https://t.co/zyz9y53Hi7 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 27, 2020

