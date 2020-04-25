Just 19 nice things to try and cheer you up

Everything is still bleak and scary but here’s our weekly round-up of nice things we’ve seen this week to try and cheer you up a bit.

Stay safe. Safe at home.

1.

2.

Switched up one of my running routes a bit to help the distancing & came across these awesome cat shaped hedges pic.twitter.com/r8Wdq2dWdp — Natalie Sedacca (@nataliesedacca) April 19, 2020

3.

4.

After noticing that Ken slept with a photo of his late wife every night, one of the carers at Thistleton Lodge presented him with this incredible gift… pic.twitter.com/Q1v8V8HUFS — The Manc (@TheMancUK) April 20, 2020

5.

Please enjoy this video of a baby eating queso for the first time pic.twitter.com/vqW6QgvMUI — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) April 20, 2020

6.

My stupid fat cat has discovered the bean bag chair. pic.twitter.com/0V4M9ls89C — snorri (@lastunicori) April 20, 2020

7.

OMGOODNESS! Friends of my parents spotted these geese with SO MANY BABIES!! 😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/jzjgvJFGa6 — 🍄🌱🐌ArtofMaquenda💀🦊🌈 (@ArtOfMaquenda) April 22, 2020

8.

Hello Twitter! I am two days old! #Porcupette pic.twitter.com/2NZBIipX3j — Newhouse Wildlife Rescue (@NewhouseRescue) April 23, 2020

9.

Oh, it’s just two little kittens sleeping… pic.twitter.com/mST1h7VEpa — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 23, 2020

10.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

11.

Another day, another expectant mum needing a back massage. Busy times for Fair Isle’s hardest working sheep-masseuse, Scampi The ewe is Popcorn, who was a caddy when Scampi was a kitten, so they grew up together and still share cuddles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s0BCsmuigH — Barkland Croft (@barklandcroft) April 23, 2020

12.

No one: baby crocos: nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom nyom pic.twitter.com/tH8yE2a7vt — Gators Daily (@GatorsDaily) April 22, 2020

13.

thinking of this cat who co authored a physics paper in the 1970s pic.twitter.com/eZityRxAmq — rosh the archivist (@eiIhart) April 20, 2020

14.

They’re right, the world should see this. pic.twitter.com/aUhlFiMvOI — ‘Stache Exotic (@Stache2020) April 19, 2020

15.

Just thought I’d re-post this old photo of our dog Darby being too lazy to get up when the mail was dropped on him through the door-slot. pic.twitter.com/a3XPJC0XyX — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) February 3, 2018

16.

I don’t know who needs to see this, but I took the perfect photo of my cat mid-groom pic.twitter.com/aM12Rz7Bia — Quarantined Quasarano (@alexisquasar) April 23, 2020

17.

look at this little trapeze artist pic.twitter.com/XXivPGAKlI — (@ziyatong) April 24, 2020

18.

19.

when I bought a new carpet, my dog became a shark. pic.twitter.com/6EcuGhjzIY — Life & Nature (@NatureSuperb) April 24, 2020

