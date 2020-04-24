Waitrose product description cock-up of the day – and 8 more like it

This product description, shared by Bryan Roberts, is a good example of why you should always check your work – twice, if necessary.

Wonderful stuff from the Waitrose POS team pic.twitter.com/THhLRom2UA — Bryan Roberts (@BryanRoberts72) July 5, 2019

Writer, Clare Pooley, recently shared the picture again, and it has been getting even more of the love it so obviously deserves.

Whoever wrote that should know that it’s at least eight words too long.

It wasn’t the first time something like that has slipped through the net. It won’t be the last, either.

1.

A few years ago, we (Kellogg’s) were having some promotional spoon designs mocked up. When the agency asked what we wanted on this latest version, we replied “Just the Kellogg logo”. We got 200 of these delivered a week later. pic.twitter.com/FRz8ePTR7m — harpsjoey (@harps_joey) April 23, 2020

2.

Fantastic! I had a similar experience reading the manual for my fridge-freezer. pic.twitter.com/u0MCWRsPbV — Steve Tregidgo (@HedgeProtesting) April 23, 2020

3.

To my eternal shame.

National Magazine, 1990s. pic.twitter.com/hEseQJDFhz — Marcus Dyson (@DoctorDee69) April 23, 2020

4.

5.

The cake versions of this phenomenon are comical 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fat3ym8vql — Fineas Flabbergasted (@FineasFlabberg1) April 23, 2020

6.

That’s very good. Here’s another lovely example of that in a scientific paper:https://t.co/SFfqL16Lyw — Alan Kelly (@akellyucc) April 23, 2020

7.

Had a picture caption of a very similar nature end up in last month's magazine. pic.twitter.com/sI7W1Xswb1 — Nick Peters (@NickPeters_TM) April 23, 2020

8.

Spotted in a published journal article… pic.twitter.com/VHBMgUJWsX — Synthesis Editorial (@SynthesisEdit) April 23, 2020

It just shows how much a part of our culture it is that BoJack Horseman made its own homage to the slip-up.

