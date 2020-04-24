Waitrose product description cock-up of the day – and 8 more like it

This product description, shared by Bryan Roberts, is a good example of why you should always check your work – twice, if necessary.

Writer, Clare Pooley, recently shared the picture again, and it has been getting even more of the love it so obviously deserves.

Whoever wrote that should know that it’s at least eight words too long.

It wasn’t the first time something like that has slipped through the net. It won’t be the last, either.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

It just shows how much a part of our culture it is that BoJack Horseman made its own homage to the slip-up.

READ MORE

There is something very wrong about these instructions on how to use stairs

Source Bryan Roberts Image Bryan Roberts