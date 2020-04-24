This total own from Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek has resurfaced because it’s just so devastating

Here’s a clip of Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, learning about something called Nerdcore Hip-hop, which we confess is new to us. He didn’t seem impressed.

So few words – such a devastating own. We’re glad to see the contestant didn’t seem to take it to heart.

The old clip has been buzzing around again after being shared on Twitter – as is so often the way.

She got absolutely owned by Alex Trebek and deserved it pic.twitter.com/WTYvFueLPo — 🥺😈 (@olivia_vault) April 22, 2020

The succinct burn was appreciated by some tweeters.

I WASN’T READY FOR THE ACCURACY https://t.co/hBIjCT1iP5 — April (@ReignOfApril) April 23, 2020

A few thought he’d overstepped the mark.

she's cute and this was really mean! https://t.co/okxctiZWIR — rax king-lalli-music (@RaxKingIsDead) April 23, 2020

Best of all, after being called a loser, contestant Susan Cole became a definite winner.

Susan Cole, the contestant Alex Trebek called a loser, is a 3 time Jeopardy champion. Risked $14,200 on Final Jeopardy & nailed it. #winner pic.twitter.com/yHL9ffEuEm — DAN (@danWorthington) October 14, 2016

