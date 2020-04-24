This total own from Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek has resurfaced because it’s just so devastating

Here’s a clip of Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, learning about something called Nerdcore Hip-hop, which we confess is new to us. He didn’t seem impressed.

So few words – such a devastating own. We’re glad to see the contestant didn’t seem to take it to heart.

The old clip has been buzzing around again after being shared on Twitter – as is so often the way.

The succinct burn was appreciated by some tweeters.

A few thought he’d overstepped the mark.

Best of all, after being called a loser, contestant Susan Cole became a definite winner.

