‘The single funniest thing to happen on TV’
Here’s the late, great American actor Ernest Borgnine revealing the secret to how he looked like a man in his 60s when he was 91.
It’s 18 seconds very well spent.
The single funniest thing to happen on TV pic.twitter.com/uG1uAOhAp7
— Joe McAdam (@joemcadam) April 23, 2020
‘I don’t dare tell you …’
— riley (@stabbityjoe) April 23, 2020
Ernest BorgTEN
— Asymmetric Warfarin (@InspectorHound4) April 23, 2020
Source Twitter @joemcadam
