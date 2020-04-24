The look on this expert’s face as Trump talks disinfectant and Covid-19 is everything

You’ll have seen by now Donald Trump’s theory that disinfectant could be the cure for Covi-19.

There’s been no shortage of responses online, as you might imagine. But not many spoke quite so loudly as the look on the face of Dr Birx, Trump’s response co-ordinator and expert in this sort of thing, as she listened to the so-called president bullock on.

Have a watch.

Here is Dr. Birx’s reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA — Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

Spoke volumes.

Imagine being Dr Birx, one of the world’s leading experts in immunology, vaccine research and global health, having to sit through this shit. pic.twitter.com/yqgnSLOjHH — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 24, 2020

An entire age summarised by one long slow zoom onto the face of a doctor whilst the President suggests her profession just hasn’t thought about shooting up bleach yet pic.twitter.com/ZQI9fBiejt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 24, 2020

Dr Birx is all of us pic.twitter.com/pwyamhDSCC — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 24, 2020

Why do they just sit/stand there? pic.twitter.com/X9AbiDTrzF — John Harris (@johnharris1969) April 24, 2020

