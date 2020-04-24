The look on this expert’s face as Trump talks disinfectant and Covid-19 is everything

You’ll have seen by now Donald Trump’s theory that disinfectant could be the cure for Covi-19.

There’s been no shortage of responses online, as you might imagine. But not many spoke quite so loudly as the look on the face of Dr Birx, Trump’s response co-ordinator and expert in this sort of thing, as she listened to the so-called president bullock on.

Have a watch.

Spoke volumes.

