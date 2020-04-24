The Onion joked about Trump curing Covid-19 with disinfectant a full month before it became reality

Just when Trump’s batshit crazy proclamations about disinfectant and Covid-19 couldn’t get any weirder, along comes this.

People have been sharing this Onion story from last month which basically pre-empted everything the so-called president had to say.

They thought they were joking. They were wrong.

Man Just Buying One Of Every Cleaning Product In Case Trump Announces It’s Coronavirus Cure https://t.co/3bKatQGz04 pic.twitter.com/0kkhWzjl98 — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 25, 2020

‘EVANSTON, WY—Throwing bottles of bleach, ammonia, and Drano into a cart at his local grocery store, area man Troy Mitchell was reportedly stocking up on one of every cleaning product he could find Wednesday in case President Donald Trump announces it is a coronavirus cure. “I got toilet bowl cleaner, carpet cleaner, Swiffer WetJet refills—you name it—just so me and my family will be ready if the president announces one of these things can treat Chinese virus,” said Mitchell … ‘

You can read the whole story here. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I thought The Onion was supposed to be satire, not a breaking news station. https://t.co/GogkzulKDf — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgphoto) April 24, 2020

The Onion was NEVER fake news. It's just news written by a time traveler with a horrible sense of humor. https://t.co/mVYANRAn32 — LaBlaq, your favorite #ComicBookBabe 💋🌟 (@LoveAndShalom) April 24, 2020

the onion is less satire and more full-blown prophetic scripture rn pic.twitter.com/eLB1bT3mMQ — SheRa Marley, but far away (@SheRa_Marley) April 24, 2020

The staff of The Onion. pic.twitter.com/qmxE30g4q6 — Paul Wu-Tang Clan (@PaulWuster) April 24, 2020

remember when Onion articles rarely came true? https://t.co/XO6kVUWHYq — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 24, 2020

This was a month ago. Not even the actual fake news is wrong anymore. https://t.co/MKM2HOksep — Tim Johnson (@TimJohnsonMN) April 24, 2020

Can the Onion stop predicting the future please https://t.co/oi1s3g8uvf — Esdainn Lilly Aurora☪️ (@Aurora_Lilly282) April 24, 2020

The Onion announced it will close its publication citing its writers can no longer come up with anything more absurd than actual fucking news. — Rebecca Blanton (@auntievice) April 24, 2020

Is 30 days from @TheOnion to reality a record? https://t.co/ftYzIePsUR — Rachel Manteuffel (@RachelMan2) April 24, 2020

