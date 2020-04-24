The Onion joked about Trump curing Covid-19 with disinfectant a full month before it became reality

Just when Trump’s batshit crazy proclamations about disinfectant and Covid-19 couldn’t get any weirder, along comes this.

People have been sharing this Onion story from last month which basically pre-empted everything the so-called president had to say.

They thought they were joking. They were wrong.

‘EVANSTON, WY—Throwing bottles of bleach, ammonia, and Drano into a cart at his local grocery store, area man Troy Mitchell was reportedly stocking up on one of every cleaning product he could find Wednesday in case President Donald Trump announces it is a coronavirus cure. “I got toilet bowl cleaner, carpet cleaner, Swiffer WetJet refills—you name it—just so me and my family will be ready if the president announces one of these things can treat Chinese virus,” said Mitchell … ‘

You can read the whole story here. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

Just 33 funny tweets about Donald Trump curing Covid-19 with disinfectant