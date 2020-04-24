Michael Spicer took the Room Next Door back to the Late Late Show – and it couldn’t be better

We couldn’t be more pleased that more of the world is getting to see the work of the wonderful Michael Spicer. Here’s his second appearance on The Late Late Show – remotely, of course,

Once again, he’s in the Room Next Door.

Michael and The Late Late Show shared the link on Twitter.

Naturally, people love the sketch, although it may have ruined ‘True’ for everyone forever – or improved it, to be fair.

One Twitter user made this excellent point.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer’s latest Room Next Door sketch was a highlight of The Late Late Show

Source The Late Late Show Image The Late Late Show