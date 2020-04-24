Michael Spicer took the Room Next Door back to the Late Late Show – and it couldn’t be better

We couldn’t be more pleased that more of the world is getting to see the work of the wonderful Michael Spicer. Here’s his second appearance on The Late Late Show – remotely, of course,

Once again, he’s in the Room Next Door.

Michael and The Late Late Show shared the link on Twitter.

the room next door – Trump II for @latelateshow https://t.co/5rRUGDSLh4 — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) April 23, 2020

Things aren't getting any easier for Trump's new speech advisor @MrMichaelSpicer. pic.twitter.com/h6R3gZFEKX — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 23, 2020

Naturally, people love the sketch, although it may have ruined ‘True’ for everyone forever – or improved it, to be fair.

On the @latelateshow tonight! More brilliance from @MrMichaelSpicer in The Room Next Door pic.twitter.com/CyV0i1BR8l — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 23, 2020

Brilliant . @MrMichaelSpicer Please keep em coming. — Tommy Flanagan (@TommyFlanagan) April 23, 2020

Top work again Michael. I won’t be able to hear True in the same light again. (Can you even hear in a light?) — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) April 23, 2020

One Twitter user made this excellent point.

This should be the only way to watch politicians, and reality show hosts pretending, it's the only way to watch without breaking things. — Nanny Ogg's Hedgehog (@hedgehogogg) April 23, 2020

