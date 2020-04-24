4 favourite things people said about Charles and Camilla ‘clapping’ for carers
Clapping for carers has become something of a Thursday night tradition and this time Charles and Camilla took part.
Which we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with but, well, just watch whatever the hell this is.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OECWvtSyWo
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020
And if you think they look a little bit awkward, you’re not alone. Here are our favourite 4 things people said about it.
So into Charles & Camilla learning to clap for what appears to be the first time ever in their lives 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/siMgBjxZmq
— Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) April 23, 2020
my parents coming to my dressing room after watching me die on stage pic.twitter.com/74CAPPkvHX
— lolly (@lollyadefope) April 24, 2020
hahahaaaaa Camilla clearly thinks this is all ridiculous, look at her face, god bless her https://t.co/YB7NXKCdou
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 23, 2020
When your Sims like the hot tub you bought them pic.twitter.com/exKS2w5O5Q
— simon buschenfeld (@buschenfeld) April 24, 2020
