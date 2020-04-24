25 virus-free funny things from this week

Happy Friday, everyone. What’s Friday? What’s a day? Hands up if you remember what a calendar was for!

Enough of that nonsense – here are 25 very funny tweets from this week.

Would definitely recommend yoga to anyone who enjoys being upside down and in agony — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) April 20, 2020

fleeting moment of dad victory today as I told a joke my 12yr old laughed at but then it became clear that she wants trainers — joe (@mutablejoe) April 19, 2020

Must be Dutch with a name like that https://t.co/wWXtAPd6II — Paul_Ed (@eddo75) April 18, 2020

Who called it a monastery and not monkey business — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) April 19, 2020

Telly show idea. Great Escape To The Country. A couple look around three cottages before being shot by some Germans. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 19, 2020

Opinions are like horses: I have 8 and they are all bad — horse deals (@heymermaid) April 21, 2020

Me: Pad Thai please Server: sir, this is a McDonald's Me: sorry. McPad McThai McPlease — Pessimus Prime Minister (@BigJDubz) April 18, 2020

Posting a joke online as a comedian and having a bunch of random people tell you why it’s not funny/not true must be how doctors feel when I roll in with WebMD and tell them that men get thrush too. — Daniel Muggleton (@danmuggleton) April 17, 2020

MY PRINTER (needy): I have to have more ink! Give me more ink! I am dying of thirst here! ALSO MY PRINTER: Go on then. Guess the unlikely combination of buttons to make me actually open up to allow you to replace the cartridges, loser — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) April 20, 2020

It’s like God made blossom trees to show the cement that a bit of blusher and mascara never hurt anyone. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 19, 2020

