15 wry observations on where we are with the lockdown

Let’s leave the serious stuff to the politicians and newsreaders for a little while and we’ll just concentrate on the funny stuff.

Here’s the latest round-up.

1.

Lunch (The lemon is optional) pic.twitter.com/wTEdceNy0H — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) April 22, 2020

2.

I thought the disapproving look I got in Tesco was for a social distancing failure until I remembered that (a) I was still wearing my work ID and (b) I had defaced it. pic.twitter.com/uSlaj9PCuh — alexis (@lexistwit) April 23, 2020

3.

Making noise to celebrate the NHS.

A week by week guide.#ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/vfG4NWI6Gx — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 23, 2020

4.

Does anyone know Brian Moran!!?? Apparently he holds the key to all this civil stuff!! pic.twitter.com/pGk4vVZmQq — Brian Leonard (@BrianLeonardFR) April 20, 2020

5.

I have a real problem believing Matt Hancock on things. I am at the stage where I am 72 per cent certain he is not called Matt Hancock and is actually just an amateur hypnotist from Ipswich who got out of his depth. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) April 23, 2020

6.

Stay safe out there guys. pic.twitter.com/gtdrPtoM3l — Daniel (@Mr_DrEsquire) April 23, 2020

7.

Blimey this lockdown is getting lonely. If it was like the war, at least we’d meet each other at night in an underground car park, and sit round the piano singing our favourite Wu-Tan-Clan songs. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) April 23, 2020

8.

In what might be the classiest canapés ever created, I've just put some Primula cheese spread and Tabasco sauce onto some Frazzles. — Jason (@NickMotown) April 23, 2020

9.