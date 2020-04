Not every (any) conversation on Tinder goes the way you hoped it would.

‘Then wait til she starts typing and unmatch before she sends.’ userunknowned ‘Oh my god I THOUGHT THAT WAS JUST ME. I AM NOT ALONE IN MY SUFFERING!’ Aegon95

READ MORE

‘I’m 90% sure that last line is a Google translation of sugar daddy and I can’t stop laughing’

Source Reddit u/Damsai_