This Times column comparing lockdown with the Handmaid’s Tale had people facepalming into next week

We’re grateful to @sarahvanpelt for highlighting this valuable lockdown take from the Times this week.

‘Oh, it is as bad as the headline,’ says Sarah.

People weren’t able to comment on the Times website …

Haha, I bet they fucking have been pic.twitter.com/rMP8HmGY7H — Sarah (@sarahvanpelt) April 20, 2020

… so they did it on Twitter instead.

The Handmaid’s Tale is about a world in which all domestic cleaners stop coming to work, right? Nightmare — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) April 20, 2020

outsource my feminine mystique!!! oh wow — garry (@repeattofade) April 20, 2020

Hang on wait is she, uh. Wait. Is. I'm confused. Is she implying her cleaner is in fact her indoctrinated surrogate?

Has she read the book? Or any book? — Katie Halinski 🐦🦖 (@Liminalitea) April 20, 2020

I think that without the cleaner she's been forced to take on a handmaid-esque role??? Like, I feel like a big theme of the book is that actually wealthy white women were okay (would exploit handmaidens), the kind of person who would have a cleaner. — Lauren Scotland (@lauren_scotland) April 20, 2020

I had to queue for shopping last week. Just like in 1984. — Mr. Eddy (@Out_Uglier) April 20, 2020

Could have stopped here pic.twitter.com/k3j2dpbxJr — Ross (@queer_hellenic) April 20, 2020

Source Twitter @sarahvanpelt