These quarantined stunt students absolutely smashed their lockdown challenge

Students at France’s Campus Univers Cascades – a school for stunt performers – are all in quarantine at their various homes or digs, so their trainers set them a challenge to perform a stunt that involved coming right up to the camera.

The individual actions, tagged with #CUCchallenge, were then edited into this.

The clip went through Twitter like wildfire, which presumably all these students could jump through.

This could be the finest piece of film-making thus far in human history RT @RexChapman: Quarantined stuntmen, bruh… pic.twitter.com/WIXwmOaUOK — Neil Mullarkey (@NeilMullarkey) April 22, 2020

Maybe don’t try this at home, okay? The NHS has enough to worry about.

