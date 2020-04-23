These quarantined stunt students absolutely smashed their lockdown challenge
Students at France’s Campus Univers Cascades – a school for stunt performers – are all in quarantine at their various homes or digs, so their trainers set them a challenge to perform a stunt that involved coming right up to the camera.
The individual actions, tagged with #CUCchallenge, were then edited into this.
The clip went through Twitter like wildfire, which presumably all these students could jump through.
Nouveau challenge par @CampusUCascades où les cascadeurs se frappent par écran interposé #CUCchallenge #confinement pic.twitter.com/M20qutNeaw
— gamaniak (@gamaniak) April 21, 2020
Quarantined stuntmen, bruh… pic.twitter.com/nYSOqzAzBs
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 22, 2020
This could be the finest piece of film-making thus far in human history RT @RexChapman: Quarantined stuntmen, bruh… pic.twitter.com/WIXwmOaUOK
— Neil Mullarkey (@NeilMullarkey) April 22, 2020
Maybe don’t try this at home, okay? The NHS has enough to worry about.
Source CampusUCascades Image CampusUCascades