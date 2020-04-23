These quarantined stunt students absolutely smashed their lockdown challenge

Students at France’s Campus Univers Cascades – a school for stunt performers – are all in quarantine at their various homes or digs, so their trainers set them a challenge to perform a stunt that involved coming right up to the camera.

The individual actions, tagged with #CUCchallenge, were then edited into this.

The clip went through Twitter like wildfire, which presumably all these students could jump through.

Maybe don’t try this at home, okay? The NHS has enough to worry about.

