The Pope said people were like ‘human bats’ and the takedown by this bat fan was heaven sent

Pope Francis compared people to ‘human bats’ in a tweet because we ‘find it easier to live in darkness because the light reveals to us what we do not want to see’.

And not everyone appreciated it. Well, when we say not everyone, we mean specifically a Twitter account called @GiveBatsABreak which took a bit of time to point out why his Holiness was entirely mistaken.

First, here’s the Pope’s tweet.

And here’s the rather glorious takedown that followed.

Beautifully done, and we can only assume Pope Francis will be addressing this issue in his next sermon. At night, obviously.

There’s only one thing for it. To the Batican City!

H/T @geofflelemon