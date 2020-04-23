Most imaginative takedown you’ll read this week

There’s a subReddit called ‘rare insults’ which does exactly that, a place for unusual, if not unique insults that you might want to hang onto for a special occasion.

And this is a classic of the genre, a winning response to a guy who went on Twitter to tell people working from home to smarten up their act.

Boom!

It’s fair to say it wasn’t the only response the author received on Twitter.

TFW I gotta put on some chinos because a thumb in a hat told me to. — Jadron (@OliveGardenJR) April 17, 2020

This is the best response so far – and I’ve had A LOT of responses! — Adam Tschorn (@ARTschorn) April 17, 2020

You’re a good sport, Adam — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 17, 2020

Yep, and surely the lesson here is that Adam and everyone else can wear what they want, whatever gets you through the day (and night).

And if you want to read the article, you can find it on the LA Times website here.

Source Reddit u/CJR3