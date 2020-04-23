The Mayor of Las Vegas offered its citizens up as a Covid-19 control group – 6 sick burns

Journalist and news anchor, Anderson Cooper, could hardly contain his amazement during this live interview with the Mayor of Las Vegas. We can’t blame him.

tl;dr – Carolyn Goodman offered up the citizens of Las Vegas like some kind of human sacrifice to the God of Gambling, while not being prepared to lie on the altar herself.

Her brutal attitude went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Her flagrant disregard for the lives of Las Vegas residents wasn’t the only thing people were talking about.

So rude. To Eddie.

READ MORE

The audio of Trump talking Covid-19 goes so well with this ‘drunk woman in club’ it’s uncanny

Source Josh Marshall Image Josh Marshall