The Mayor of Las Vegas offered its citizens up as a Covid-19 control group – 6 sick burns

Journalist and news anchor, Anderson Cooper, could hardly contain his amazement during this live interview with the Mayor of Las Vegas. We can’t blame him.

Las Vegas Mayor offers city as "control group", "we offer to be a control group" to see how many people die without social distancing. pic.twitter.com/NESE2hActE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

tl;dr – Carolyn Goodman offered up the citizens of Las Vegas like some kind of human sacrifice to the God of Gambling, while not being prepared to lie on the altar herself.

Her brutal attitude went down as well as you’d expect.

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Wow— the Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman is a dangerous fool. Watch this and always remember how important your vote is. There are some really stupid people out there who can end your life. https://t.co/yqczHirtrI — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 22, 2020

this pandemic has turned everyone into characters in Robocop https://t.co/AscRVXe6Xi — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 22, 2020

Hey FYI I’ve done a few interviews in my day where I was very drunk and offered up a whole city to potentially get sick and maybe some die for the sake of a few friends of mine. Cmon! https://t.co/SeIINKTYZV — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) April 22, 2020

Perhaps surprisingly, enlisting a large group of people in a lethal experiment without asking for consent and without oversight by an ethics committee is, in fact, frowned upon in most scientific circles. — Dr. Jens Foell (@fMRI_guy) April 22, 2020

Literally – any asshole can get elected to office in America. This woman is dangerous. https://t.co/uUaCChFMRF — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 22, 2020

Her flagrant disregard for the lives of Las Vegas residents wasn’t the only thing people were talking about.

Hang on, how did Eddie Izzard end up as mayor of Las Vegas? https://t.co/Ou67LtMEhu — MajorBloodnok 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@MajorMcBloodnok) April 22, 2020

So rude. To Eddie.

The audio of Trump talking Covid-19 goes so well with this ‘drunk woman in club’ it’s uncanny

Source Josh Marshall Image Josh Marshall