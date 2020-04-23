Jeremy Vine did a very bloody Covid-19 test – 5 funny (and slightly woozy) responses

Jeremy Vine’s done a Covid-19 test and was keen to share the results on Twitter.

But it wasn’t Covid-19 that people ended up talking about but the amount of blood on show belonging to the Radio 2 presenter.

I have just done a COVID19 test.

Note — this is not the “have you got it?” test which the government is having so much trouble sourcing. This is the “have you had it?” test for antibodies. It was a demonstration unit and currently not approved by the govt. pic.twitter.com/a4ATEsNqgk — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 23, 2020

Here are our 5 favourite things people said about it.

I assume you’re typing with your remaining hand? — Matt (@MatthewHewitt) April 23, 2020

Wow! That’s a lot of blood Jeremy. What did you use to break the skin, a machete? — a crunchy, minty biscuit (@animaloftheweek) April 23, 2020

Turns out you didn’t have it but bled to death. — Giles Mooney (@GilesMooney) April 23, 2020

CSI: Radio 2.

These comments have made me howl with laughter ….. hope you haven’t bled to death in the interim! — Celia Stanley. #stayindoorssavelives. (@celiamary3) April 23, 2020

