This hybrid of football and table tennis is a crazy but wonderful phenomenon

The sport of Headis is a spectacular chymera – part football, part table tennis, with gameplay carried out on a ping pong table using a football, and only the players’ heads making contact with the ball.

If you’ve never seen it, this impressive rally from 2017 is a great place to start.

We’re not sure why it’s suddenly getting so much attention – perhaps something to do with more people having time to go on a deep dive into YouTube – but we’re glad it has.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Joss Heffernan came up with this beauty.

from Mic Drop GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

With no other sport on telly to watch Gary Lineker sent this marble race wildly viral

Source Headis Image Headis