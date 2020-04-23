This hybrid of football and table tennis is a crazy but wonderful phenomenon

The sport of Headis is a spectacular chymera – part football, part table tennis, with gameplay carried out on a ping pong table using a football, and only the players’ heads making contact with the ball.

If you’ve never seen it, this impressive rally from 2017 is a great place to start.

We’re not sure why it’s suddenly getting so much attention – perhaps something to do with more people having time to go on a deep dive into YouTube – but we’re glad it has.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Possibly the greatest 30 seconds of sport you will ever see anywhere pic.twitter.com/yMjcNesTY5 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 21, 2020

No, they didn't just do that! Sensational. https://t.co/de09qO1R4a — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2020

“Yeah, but can they do it on a wet Tuesday night in Stoke…?” https://t.co/KQQtZ2xAtW — Proper Football (@sid_lambert) April 22, 2020

260k views in a few hours says my sophisticated twitter followers understand innovation, skill, turning defence into attack, and when attacking grab advantage by the scruff of the neck until the point is won. And also that you love crazy shit https://t.co/cg6mnDI7SX — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 22, 2020

OH MY DAYS! Incredible skills Jeff!!!! https://t.co/PcKz08EDPX — Ross batty (@Rossbatty2) April 22, 2020

Joss Heffernan came up with this beauty.

from Mic Drop GIFs via Gfycat

