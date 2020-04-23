Donald Trump isn’t going to stand for Iran’s flying gunboats – 6 shots across the bow

In the midst of a crisis, the world knows it can rely on Donald Trump – to add to it.

Which is why, during the worst health crisis the US, and the rest of the world, has seen in decades, he has opted to *checks notes* threaten Iran.

I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Political Scientist, Sameera Khan, pointed out the anomaly.

Looks like Trump’s very triggered by Persian ships in the Persian Gulf Mans trying to start a war amid a global pandemic. 1) What is the US Navy doing near Iranian gunboats? 2) Haven’t we terrorized Iran enough — ending JCPOA, sanctions, Soleimani, etc.? FFS, stop this shit! https://t.co/u7pzjNRqsA — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) April 22, 2020

Not only is he threatening Iranian ships in Iranian waters, but, well …how do you “shoot down” gunboats?

People had thoughts.

1.

FINALLY a president who isn't scared to take on [checks notes] flying Iranian boats https://t.co/R79Sq2fk69 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 22, 2020

2.

Ok, Admiral Bone Spurs https://t.co/YuL5floSZl — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 22, 2020

3.

4.

You don’t shoot down Iranian gunboats. You sink them, just like your polls and your presidency. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 22, 2020

5.

what a great idea it was to put a racist game show host in charge of keeping us safe — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 22, 2020

6.

When the U.S. Navy is done shooting down boats, will it have time to shoot down the flocks of coronavirus? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 22, 2020

A tweeter named Stonekettle pointed out what may lie behind the aggressive tweet.

You see what this is, right? This is Trump's bumbling hamfisted attempt to manipulate the stock market and drive up oil prices by threatening a war in the Arabian Gulf via Tweet. All he needs is Iran to cooperate, and why wouldn't they? https://t.co/scF09EkPrN — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) April 22, 2020

If all this depresses you, there’s some small comfort to be gained from it.

If you ever think you’re out of your depth, remember the most powerful man in the world thinks boats can fly. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 22, 2020

