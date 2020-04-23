Donald Trump isn’t going to stand for Iran’s flying gunboats – 6 shots across the bow

In the midst of a crisis, the world knows it can rely on Donald Trump – to add to it.

Which is why, during the worst health crisis the US, and the rest of the world, has seen in decades, he has opted to *checks notes* threaten Iran.

Political Scientist, Sameera Khan, pointed out the anomaly.

Not only is he threatening Iranian ships in Iranian waters, but, well …how do you “shoot down” gunboats?

People had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

A tweeter named Stonekettle pointed out what may lie behind the aggressive tweet.

If all this depresses you, there’s some small comfort to be gained from it.

READ MORE

This Donald Trump press conference was made a lot more entertaining by a brush and hairdryer

Source Donald Trump Image Dylan Burns