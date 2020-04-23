15 sideways looks at what’s going on with the coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer has suggested that many aspects of the lockdown will have to continue until the end of the year or longer, but Oxford University has begun human trials of a vaccine, so there’s reason for positivity.

These funny tweets are another reason to be positive, and we hope they give you a lift.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Finally, if you thought you were losing it in isolation, here’s Tim Vine.

READ MORE

14 of the best good-humoured reactions to help us all deal with the lockdown

Image shawn