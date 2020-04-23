15 sideways looks at what’s going on with the coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer has suggested that many aspects of the lockdown will have to continue until the end of the year or longer, but Oxford University has begun human trials of a vaccine, so there’s reason for positivity.

These funny tweets are another reason to be positive, and we hope they give you a lift.

1.

I’ve tried to refrain from showing off my self-isolation cooking projects but today’s lunch was so good I had to share 😋 feel free to DM me for the recipe pic.twitter.com/shD8ziVU95 — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) April 21, 2020

2.

I miss deciding not to go out. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 21, 2020

3.

Overheard: So are we calling these armed Covid-19 protestors the “Flu Klux Klan?” Because if not that sounds like a missed opportunity. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 21, 2020

4.

It's a wee bit ironic, he's in scrubs and she's hanging out the passenger side of her best friend's ride trying to holler pic.twitter.com/T2g2UeafA8 — shawn (@nwahs086) April 21, 2020

5.

honest this is the longest I’ve been at my family home in 8 years. I’ve fully regressed. my dad just said he was making breakfast for tea and I fully lost my shit with excitement to the point I was asked to ‘calm it down’ — Lauren Pattison (@laurenpattison) April 19, 2020

6.

And if you had “Piers Morgan calls for a military government” in the 2020 events sweepstake, you share the jackpot with 37 million other people. — . (@twlldun) April 22, 2020

7.

8.

It’s so easy to lose track during lockdown but today’s definitely Thrubesday. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 22, 2020

9.

I want someone to go on CNBC and use a ridiculous “letter” for their recovery prediction. “You know everyone keeps talking about a U or V shaped recovery, but all of our data suggests a *Q* shaped recovery.” — Jamie Catherwood (@jfc_3_) April 22, 2020

10.

Keeping people 6 feet away by grocery shopping with my skip-it — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 21, 2020

11.

Can't decide whether to go to bed and lie there unable to go to sleep, or to stay up for ages making myself over-tired, and then not be able to go to sleep — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) April 22, 2020

12.

Looking at Raab & thinking of Johnson, I'm reminded of an old broadcaster who once advised me to make sure that my holiday cover was always much, much worse at the job than me. (Obviously, I have always ignored this advice.) — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 22, 2020

13.

14.

Can't wait for Boris Johnson's announcement that he has bought a £Bn of Hydroxychloroquine off Trump — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 23, 2020

15.

Mastermind are taking this social distancing a bit far pic.twitter.com/G0cViM7uzm — Matt Winning (@mattywin85) April 22, 2020

Finally, if you thought you were losing it in isolation, here’s Tim Vine.

