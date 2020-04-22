This supercut of Star Wars characters singing the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive is out of this world

This is so funny and so clever. And must have taken SO long. Just a brilliant mash-up of Star Wars characters singing, well, have a watch for yourself.

No sé de quien es esta genialidad pero es … increíble pic.twitter.com/kRlW9QAS1e — Andrea Lapique (@Frikineka) April 20, 2020

Could watch that all day. In fact …

This is beyond brilliant. 😍 https://t.co/ojuY0mBgCs — Barnaby Edwards (@BarnabyEdwards) April 22, 2020

And it got the seal of approval from this guy.

This is what happens when people have too much free time on their hands. https://t.co/hqeJ4knwCr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 21, 2020

Just in case you’re wondering, it’s from Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show back in 2015, we think.

Source @Frikineka