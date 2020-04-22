This supercut of Star Wars characters singing the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive is out of this world

This is so funny and so clever. And must have taken SO long. Just a brilliant mash-up of Star Wars characters singing, well, have a watch for yourself.

Could watch that all day. In fact …

And it got the seal of approval from this guy.

Just in case you’re wondering, it’s from Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show back in 2015, we think.

Source @Frikineka